iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $76.43. 406,995 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.