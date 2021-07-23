iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

