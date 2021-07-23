iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.11

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 3270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,506,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

