iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 110,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iQIYI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iQIYI by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in iQIYI by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

