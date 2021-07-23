iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $131,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $72,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $31,833,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $20,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of IQ opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

