IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 20,244 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde acquired 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde acquired 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

On Friday, April 23rd, Max Royde acquired 5,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £5,350 ($6,989.81).

LON IQG opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.14. The stock has a market cap of £69.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

