Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Iovance is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel, delay in submission of a BLA with the FDA was a major setback. Moreover, non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to further delay in submission of regulatory applications seeking its approval. Meanwhile, with no marketed product, the company does not generate any revenues. However, the company is planning to file a BLA for lifileucel, seeking approval in the melanoma indication in 2022. An approval will be a major boost for the company. Moreover, data from different studies demonstrated encouraging potential of the candidate across different cancer indications. Estimates movement has been stable ahead of Q2 earnings. Iovance has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also commented on IOVA. Barclays dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

