ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

