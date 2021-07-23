Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,498 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the average volume of 363 put options.

NYSE:SKX opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

