Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 1,628 call options.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

