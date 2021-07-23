Investors Buy Large Volume of MBIA Put Options (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 898 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MBIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MBIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MBIA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MBIA by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.