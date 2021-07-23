Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.38. 1,152,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,150,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $365.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

