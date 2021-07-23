Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,275 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,143,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

