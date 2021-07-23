Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $930.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $855.00 to $930.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $973.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $887.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

