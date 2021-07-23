INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) Shares Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

IIIIU remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,763. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.