Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,579. The stock has a market cap of $671.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $41.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

