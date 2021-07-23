Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Financial Survey

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -639.14% -974.33% -148.91% Inspire Medical Systems -42.54% -24.99% -20.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INVO Bioscience and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $173.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 43.71 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.86 Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 41.68 -$57.20 million ($2.19) -80.71

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.