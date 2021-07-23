Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $688,600.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $702,050.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $143.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

