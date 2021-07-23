Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $564,472.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

