Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $1,014,610.30 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

