Insider Selling: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Sells 23,829 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stefan Allanson bought 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £202.63 ($264.74).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The firm has a market cap of £471.87 million and a PE ratio of 45.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 857.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.