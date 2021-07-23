Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.97. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

