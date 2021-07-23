Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Sells $2,417,837.10 in Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Irving F. Lyons III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52.

ESS stock opened at $327.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $334.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

