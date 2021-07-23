Insider Selling: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luca Pasquini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $64,350.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.05 on Friday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

