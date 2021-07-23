Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $111,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $56.21. 740,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.