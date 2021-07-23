Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells 2,695 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total value of $4,726,302.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $32.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,830.92. 424,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,833.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,454.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,723.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

