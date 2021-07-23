Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

