Insider Buying: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers acquired 22,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £18,920 ($24,719.10).

Nigel Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nigel Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,497.00).

TRT stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company had a trading volume of 79,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,067. Transense Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of £15.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.60.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.