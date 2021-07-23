Insider Buying: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert M. Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Friedland bought 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $495,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Robert M. Friedland bought 100,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of IVAN stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

