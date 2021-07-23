Insider Buying: Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Purchases C$123,549.40 in Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,687,237 shares in the company, valued at C$8,017,581.50.

Serafino Iacono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Serafino Iacono purchased 10,200 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,244.22.

On Thursday, June 10th, Serafino Iacono purchased 6,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40.

GCM stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$457.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.16.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6681748 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

