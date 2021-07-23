Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $77,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub purchased 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

