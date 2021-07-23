Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,175 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $15,028.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,639,440.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

