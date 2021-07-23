Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inseego were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.57 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

