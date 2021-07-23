(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

