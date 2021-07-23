InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

