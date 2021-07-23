India Globalization Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 61,876 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,070% compared to the typical volume of 1,484 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 881,396 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

