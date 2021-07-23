Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

INDB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

