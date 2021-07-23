Incyte Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 663 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 629% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $107.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

