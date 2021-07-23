II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.68.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

