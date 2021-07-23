IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30.

