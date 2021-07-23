IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

