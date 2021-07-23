IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $3,697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2,759.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,998 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 217,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.03 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

