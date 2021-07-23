IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,548 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.24 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

