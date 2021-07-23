IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Sells $70,530.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IDT opened at $48.31 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IDT by 3,796.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

