IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Sells $70,530.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of IDT opened at $48.31 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.15.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
