IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $500.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $500.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $683.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $683.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

