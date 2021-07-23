Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells £487,500 in Stock

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

LON IDEA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Ideagen plc has a 52 week low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £676.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,300.00.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is 1.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Monday.

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.