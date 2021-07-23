IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:IDE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.43. The company has a market cap of £4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. IDE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
About IDE Group
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.