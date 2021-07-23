IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:IDE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.43. The company has a market cap of £4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. IDE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

