iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 15,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 451,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

