IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,585,095 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.52.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

