I/O Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $502.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $502.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.00424311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.27 or 0.01354643 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,002,118 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

